Elon Musk: aims to have self-driving Teslas ready by year-end in the U.S.

STAVANGER, Norway, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Tesla TSLA.O founder Elon Musk said on Monday he aimed to get self-driving Teslas ready by year-end and hopes they could be in wide release in the United States and possibly in Europe, depending on regulatory approval.

(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis and Nora Buli, writing by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)

((gwladys.fouche@tr.com; +47 21 04 05 53; Reuters Messaging: Twitter handle: @gfouche))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.