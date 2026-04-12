Elmwood Wealth Management Adds to Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Premium Income ETF, According to Recent SEC Filing

Key Points

Elmwood Wealth Management added 48,851 shares of GPIX; estimated transaction value $2.55 million (based on quarterly average price)

Its quarter-end position value increased by $2.23 million, reflecting both trading and price changes

Change represented a 0.7% increase in 13F reportable AUM

Post-trade holding: 126,774 shares valued at $6.34 million

Position represents 1.75% of Elmwood Wealth Management's 13F AUM, which places it outside the fund's top five holdings

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What happened

According to its SEC filing dated April 9, 2026, Elmwood Wealth Management, Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX) by 48,851 shares. The fund’s quarter-end holding in GPIX rose to 126,774 shares, with a total reported value of $6.34 million.

What else to know

The transaction was a buy, bringing the GPIX stake to 1.75% of Elmwood’s 13F reportable AUM as of March 31, 2026

Top five holdings post-filing:

NYSEMKT:TFLO: $12.50 million (3.5% of AUM)

NASDAQ:CALI: $10.69 million (3.0% of AUM)

NYSEMKT:VEA: $9.91 million (2.7% of AUM)

NYSEMKT:JPST: $9.53 million (2.6% of AUM)

NASDAQ:GOOGL: $9.27 million (2.6% of AUM)

As of April 8, 2026, GPIX shares were priced at $51.44, up 35.6% over the past year, trailing the S&P 500 by 1.5 percentage points.

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM 3.23 billion Dividend Yield 3.04% Price (as of market close 4/8/26) $51.44 1-Year Total Return 29.17%

ETF snapshot

Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Premium Income ETF is designed to provide investors with high current income while maintaining exposure to U.S. large-cap equities. The fund employs a systematic options overlay to enhance yield, targeting investors seeking a blend of income and equity market participation.

Its investment strategy seeks to deliver current income with capital appreciation by employing a premium income approach linked to the S&P 500 Index. The ETF’s portfolio primarily consists of S&P 500 equity holdings, with an overlay of options strategies to generate additional yield.

Its transparent structure and focus on the S&P 500 constituents position it as a competitive solution for income-oriented portfolios.

What this transaction means for investors

The Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Premium Income ETF combines S&P 500 equity exposure with an options strategy to generate current income. Instead of directly tracking the index, GPIX uses option premiums to provide an income-focused alternative to traditional large-cap equity funds.

The ETF’s performance comes from two sources: the return of the underlying large-cap stocks and the premium income generated by the options overlay. That income can become more attractive when volatility is higher, but it comes with a clear cost: the strategy gives up part of the upside in strong market rallies. As a result, GPIX can perform differently from the S&P 500 under different market conditions.

For investors, GPIX may be better understood as an equity-income strategy rather than a plain S&P 500 fund. The appeal is a higher current income, while the trade-off is reduced participation when stocks rise sharply. The fund’s results depend on how much option premium it can collect and how much upside investors are willing to trade for income.

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Eric Trie has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet and Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.