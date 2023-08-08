Elmos Semiconductor gets German ministry approval for plant sale

BERLIN, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Elmos Semiconductor ELGG.DE has gained approval from the German economy ministry for the sale of its wafer plant in Dortmund to U.S. manufacturing firm Littlefuse, the German company said in a statement on Tuesday.

This follows approval from Germany's competition regulator for the sale, which the two sides agreed to in late June at a net purchase price of 93 million euros ($102.23 million).

The buyer will make a payment to Elmos of around 37 million euros, the statement said, adding that the remainder would be due at the closing of the transaction, expected Dec. 31, 2024.

($1 = 0.9097 euros)

(Writing by Rachel More Editing by Miranda Murray)

((rachel.more@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.