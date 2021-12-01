Elmira Savings Bank NY (ESBK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 02, 2021

Elmira Savings Bank NY (ESBK) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 02, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 10, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ESBK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that ESBK has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $22.84, the dividend yield is 2.63%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ESBK was $22.84, representing a -0.39% decrease from the 52 week high of $22.93 and a 100.7% increase over the 52 week low of $11.38.

ESBK is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). ESBK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.54.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the esbk Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.