News & Insights

Stocks

Elmera Group Reports Strong Q3 2024 Financial Results

November 07, 2024 — 01:37 am EST

Written by TipRanks European Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Fjordkraft Holding ASA (DE:1ZK) has released an update.

Elmera Group, formerly Fjordkraft Holding ASA, reported a robust financial performance in the third quarter of 2024, with a notable increase in adjusted net revenue to NOK 368 million and adjusted EBIT rising to NOK 79 million. This growth was driven by strong cost control and expansion in the electricity retail segments, with a significant boost in their Nordic customer base. The company remains optimistic about continued growth as it enhances its sales capacity in the B2C market.

For further insights into DE:1ZK stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.