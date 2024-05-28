Elmera Group Announces Capital Markets Day

Fjordkraft Holding ASA (DE:1ZK) has released an update.

Elmera Group ASA invites stakeholders to its Capital Markets Day on June 5, 2024, offering both in-person attendance in Oslo and a live webcast. Presentation materials will be available online early that morning, with a recording to follow after the event.

For further insights into DE:1ZK stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.