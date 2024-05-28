Elmera Group Announces Capital Markets Day

News & Insights

Fjordkraft Holding ASA (DE:1ZK) has released an update.

Elmera Group ASA invites stakeholders to its Capital Markets Day on June 5, 2024, offering both in-person attendance in Oslo and a live webcast. Presentation materials will be available online early that morning, with a recording to follow after the event.

