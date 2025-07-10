Elme Communities to Release Q2 Earnings Results on August 5, 2025, with Conference Call on August 6

Elme Communities will announce Q2 earnings on August 5, 2025, followed by a conference call on August 6, 2025.

Elme Communities will release its second quarter earnings results on August 5, 2025, after market close, with a conference call scheduled for August 6 at 10:00 am ET to discuss these results. The call can be accessed via a toll-free number or an international number, and a webcast is available on their website. An instant replay of the conference call will be accessible until August 20, 2025. Elme Communities, a multifamily real estate investment trust operating in the Washington, DC metro and Sunbelt regions, focuses on providing quality, affordable homes for mid-market demand and aims to build long-term value for shareholders.

Potential Positives

Elme Communities is scheduled to release its second quarter earnings results, indicating ongoing financial transparency and engagement with stakeholders.

The upcoming conference call on August 6, 2025, allows for direct communication with investors and analysts, fostering a stronger relationship with the investment community.

The company's commitment to quality, service, and experience positions it favorably in the multifamily real estate market, particularly in the Washington, DC metro and Sunbelt regions.

Potential Negatives

FAQ

When will Elme Communities release its second quarter earnings?

Elme Communities will release its second quarter earnings results after market close on Tuesday, August 5, 2025.

How can I access the Elme Communities conference call?

You can access the conference call on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, at 10:00 am ET via USA Toll Free Number: 888-506-0062 or International Toll Number: 973-528-0011.

Will there be a way to replay the conference call?

Yes, an instant replay of the conference call will be available until Wednesday, August 20, 2025, at 11:59 pm ET.

What is the purpose of the Elme Communities conference call?

The conference call will discuss the second quarter earnings results of Elme Communities.

Who can I contact for investor relations at Elme Communities?

You can contact Amy Hopkins at 202-774-3253 or via email at ahopkins@elmecommunities.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$ELME Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 113 institutional investors add shares of $ELME stock to their portfolio, and 104 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



BETHESDA, Md., July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elme Communities (the “Company” or “Elme”) (NYSE:ELME), a value-oriented multifamily owner and operator, will release second quarter earnings results after market close on Tuesday, August 5, 2025. A conference call to discuss these results will be conducted on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, at 10:00 am ET. Conference call and webcast access information is as follows:









USA Toll Free Number:





888-506-0062









International Toll Number:





973-528-0011









Entry Code





990450









Webcast:





ir.elmecommunities.com





















Instant replay of the conference call will be available until Wednesday, August 20, 2025, at 11:59 pm ET. Instant replay access information is as follows:









USA Toll Free Number:





877-481-4010









International Toll Number:





919-882-2331









Conference ID:





52639









Webcast Replay:





ir.elmecommunities.com























About Elme Communities







Elme Communities is committed to elevating what home can be by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Sunbelt. Focused on providing quality, affordable homes to a deep, solid, and underserved base of mid-market demand, Elme Communities is building long-term value for shareholders.







Contact:







Investor Relations





Amy Hopkins





202-774-3253





ahopkins@elmecommunities.com



