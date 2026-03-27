Elme Communities (ELME) Price Target Increased by 42.10% to 18.36

The average one-year price target for Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) has been revised to $18.36 / share. This is an increase of 42.10% from the prior estimate of $12.92 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $18.90 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 808.91% from the latest reported closing price of $2.02 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 292 funds or institutions reporting positions in Elme Communities. This is an decrease of 235 owner(s) or 44.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ELME is 0.24%, an increase of 40.65%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.18% to 85,480K shares. The put/call ratio of ELME is 2.26, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Highbridge Capital Management holds 5,638K shares representing 6.35% ownership of the company.

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors holds 2,953K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,722K shares , representing an increase of 41.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELME by 37.94% over the last quarter.

Verition Fund Management holds 2,315K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,978K shares , representing an increase of 14.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELME by 14.91% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,285K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,286K shares , representing a decrease of 0.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ELME by 0.21% over the last quarter.

Mangrove Partners holds 2,045K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

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