Elme Communities (ELME) Price Target Increased by 26.67% to 12.92

The average one-year price target for Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) has been revised to $12.92 / share. This is an increase of 26.67% from the prior estimate of $10.20 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $18.90 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 21.84% from the latest reported closing price of $16.53 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 528 funds or institutions reporting positions in Elme Communities. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 4.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ELME is 0.15%, an increase of 8.15%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.45% to 100,012K shares. The put/call ratio of ELME is 0.37, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,263K shares representing 5.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,439K shares , representing a decrease of 3.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ELME by 12.33% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,272K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,305K shares , representing a decrease of 1.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ELME by 5.00% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,848K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,784K shares , representing an increase of 2.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ELME by 16.61% over the last quarter.

Cbre Clarion Securities holds 2,525K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,459K shares , representing an increase of 2.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ELME by 7.03% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,292K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,292K shares , representing a decrease of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ELME by 56.80% over the last quarter.

