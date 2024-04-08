Elme Communities Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for ELME

In trading on Monday, shares of Elme Communities (Symbol: ELME) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $14.43, changing hands as high as $14.76 per share. Elme Communities shares are currently trading up about 4.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ELME shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ELME's low point in its 52 week range is $12.44 per share, with $18.15 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.65.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.