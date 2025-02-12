$ELMD stock is up 8% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ELMD stock has now risen 8% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,437,840 of trading volume.

$ELMD Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $ELMD:

$ELMD insiders have traded $ELMD stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ELMD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KATHLEEN SKARVAN has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 150,000 shares for an estimated $4,201,350 .

. ANDREW SUMMERS has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 103,034 shares for an estimated $3,029,358.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ELMD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 36 institutional investors add shares of $ELMD stock to their portfolio, and 17 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

You can track data on $ELMD on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.