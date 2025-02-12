$ELMD stock is up 8% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ELMD stock has now risen 8% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,437,840 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $ELMD:
$ELMD Insider Trading Activity
$ELMD insiders have traded $ELMD stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ELMD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- KATHLEEN SKARVAN has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 150,000 shares for an estimated $4,201,350.
- ANDREW SUMMERS has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 103,034 shares for an estimated $3,029,358.
$ELMD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 36 institutional investors add shares of $ELMD stock to their portfolio, and 17 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SOWELL FINANCIAL SERVICES LLC added 51,386 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,518,456
- ROYAL BANK OF CANADA removed 41,350 shares (-51.2%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $887,784
- NAVELLIER & ASSOCIATES INC added 39,208 shares (+228.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,158,596
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 31,740 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $681,457
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 29,609 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $874,945
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 28,211 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $605,690
- ELLSWORTH ADVISORS, LLC added 24,834 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $733,844
