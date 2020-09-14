Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (ECF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 15, 2020

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (ECF) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 15, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.13 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 23, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ECF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that ECF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $11.53, the dividend yield is 4.51%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ECF was $11.53, representing a -10.06% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.82 and a 83.6% increase over the 52 week low of $6.28.

