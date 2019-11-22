Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (ECF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 25, 2019

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (ECF) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 25, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.42 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 27, 2019. Shareholders who purchased ECF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 250% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $11.42, the dividend yield is 14.71%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ECF was $11.42, representing a -3.47% decrease from the 52 week high of $11.83 and a 50.46% increase over the 52 week low of $7.59.

