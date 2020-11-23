Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (ECF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 24, 2020

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (ECF) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 24, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.94 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 29, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ECF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 623.08% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $13.07, the dividend yield is 28.77%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ECF was $13.07, representing a -1.73% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.30 and a 108.12% increase over the 52 week low of $6.28.

