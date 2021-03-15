Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (ECF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 16, 2021

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (ECF) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 16, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.13 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 24, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ECF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -86.17% decrease from the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of ECF was $14.03, representing a -19.09% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.34 and a 123.41% increase over the 52 week low of $6.28.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ECF Dividend History page.

