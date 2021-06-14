Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (ECF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 15, 2021

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (ECF) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 15, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.13 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 23, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ECF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $14.4, the dividend yield is 3.61%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ECF was $14.4, representing a -16.96% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.34 and a 34.33% increase over the 52 week low of $10.72.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ECF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.