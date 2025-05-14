Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. Announces 23% Increase in Quarterly Cash Distribution to $0.16 per Share

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund announced a $0.16 cash distribution per share, reflecting a 23% increase from the previous amount.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. announced a cash distribution of $0.16 per share, set to be paid on June 23, 2025, to shareholders who are on record by June 13, 2025. This distribution marks a 23% increase from the previous $0.13 per share, raising the annual distribution rate to $0.64 from $0.52. The increase is attributed to the Fund's strong market total return of 27% in 2024. The Fund's distribution policy aims to pay a minimum of 5% of the trailing average market prices or fulfill any IRS requirements for regulated investment companies. Distributions may include components considered long-term capital gains or qualified dividend income, impacting tax treatment for shareholders. The Fund’s management will continue to assess its distribution strategy based on net asset value and market conditions, with shareholders to receive detailed tax information in early 2026. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund is a diversified investment company with a focus on convertible securities and common stock, managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC.

The Board of Trustees declared a $0.16 per share cash distribution, representing a 23% increase from the previous distribution of $0.13 per share.

This increase raises the annual distribution rate from $0.52 to $0.64 per share, indicating strong financial performance and a commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The Fund reported a market total return of 27% in 2024, showcasing its successful investment strategy and potential for future growth.

The distribution is supported by a significant portion from net capital gains, demonstrating the Fund's ability to generate income through its investment activities.

The distribution policy is subject to modification or termination by the Board of Trustees at any time, indicating a lack of stability in future distributions.

There is a possibility that distributions may be considered a return of capital, which could reduce shareholder investment basis and may not be favorable for investors.

The distribution components may vary from quarterly estimates, creating uncertainty for shareholders regarding tax implications and actual income received.

What is the new cash distribution amount for Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund?

The new cash distribution amount is $0.16 per share, increased from $0.13 per share.

When will the cash distribution be paid to shareholders?

The cash distribution will be payable on June 23, 2025, to shareholders of record on June 13, 2025.

What factors influence the Fund's distribution policy?

The Fund's distribution policy is influenced by net asset value, financial market conditions, and income generated.

How is the distribution amount determined each quarter?

The Board of Trustees reviews income, realized capital gains, and capital available to determine the quarterly distribution amount.

What should shareholders expect regarding tax treatment of distributions?

Shareholders will receive a Form 1099-DIV detailing the components and tax treatment of distributions in early 2026.

$ECF insiders have traded $ECF stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 14 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ECF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. SABA has made 14 purchases buying 222,378 shares for an estimated $1,967,376 and 0 sales.

We have seen 21 institutional investors add shares of $ECF stock to their portfolio, and 26 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

RYE, N.Y., May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Trustees of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (the “Fund”) declared a $0.16 per share cash distribution payable on June 23, 2025 to common shareholders of record on June 13, 2025. The $0.16 quarterly distribution is a 23% increase from $0.13 per share, bringing the annual distribution rate to $0.64 from $0.52 per share. The increase follows on the strength of the Fund’s market total return of 27% in 2024.





The Fund intends to pay the greater of either an annual distribution of 5% of the Fund’s trailing 12-month average month-end market prices or an amount that meets the minimum distribution requirement of the Internal Revenue Code for regulated investment companies.





Each quarter, the Board of Trustees reviews the amount of any potential distribution from the income, realized capital gain, or capital available. The Board of Trustees will continue to monitor the Fund’s distribution level, taking into consideration the Fund’s net asset value and the financial market environment. If necessary, the Fund pays an adjusting distribution in December, which includes any additional income and net realized capital gains in excess of the quarterly distributions. The Fund’s distribution policy is subject to modification or termination by the Board of Trustees at any time, and there can be no guarantee that the policy will continue. The distribution rate should not be considered the dividend yield or total return on an investment in the Fund.





All or part of the distribution may be treated as long-term capital gain or qualified dividend income (or a combination of both) for individuals, each subject to the maximum federal income tax rate for long term capital gains, which is currently 20% in taxable accounts for individuals (or less depending on an individual’s tax bracket). In addition, certain U.S. shareholders who are individuals, estates or trusts and with income that exceeds certain thresholds will be required to pay a 3.8% Medicare surcharge on their "net investment income", which includes dividends received from the Fund and capital gains from the sale or other disposition of shares of the Fund.





If the Fund does not generate earnings (dividends and interest income, less expenses, and realized net capital gain) equal to or in excess of the aggregate distributions paid by the Fund in a given year, then the amount distributed in excess of the Fund’s earnings would be deemed a return of capital. Since this would be considered a return of a portion of a shareholder’s original investment, it is generally not taxable and would be treated as a reduction in the shareholder’s cost basis.





Long-term capital gains, qualified dividend income, investment company taxable income and return of capital, if any, will be allocated on a pro-rata basis to all distributions to common shareholders for the year. Based on the accounting records of the Fund currently available, each of the distributions paid in 2025 to common shareholders with respect to the Fund’s fiscal year ending September 30, 2025 would include approximately 19% from net investment income and 81% from net capital gains on a book basis. This information does not represent information for tax reporting purposes. The estimated components of each distribution are updated and provided to shareholders of record in a notice accompanying the distribution and are available on our website. The final determination of the sources of all distributions in 2025 will be made after year end and can vary from the quarterly estimates. Shareholders should not draw any conclusions about the Fund’s investment performance from the amount of the current distribution. All individual shareholders with taxable accounts will receive written notification regarding the components and tax treatment for all 2025 distributions in early 2026 via Form 1099-DIV.







Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of the Fund before investing. For more information regarding the Fund’s distribution policy and other information about the Fund, call:









Bethany Uhlein









(914) 921-5546









About Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund







Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company with $186 million in total net assets. ECF invests primarily in convertible securities and common stock with the objectives of providing income and the potential for capital appreciation, objectives the Fund considers to be relatively equal over the long-term due to the nature of the securities in which it invests. The Fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC, a subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (OTCQX: GAMI).





NYSE American: ECF





CUSIP – 289074106





ELLSWORTH GROWTH AND INCOME FUND LTD.





Investor Relations Contact:





Bethany Uhlein





914.921.5546





buhlein@gabelli.com



