Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund (ECF) Declares $0.13 Dividend

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund said on May 18, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.13 per share ($0.52 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.13 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 will receive the payment on June 23, 2023.

At the current share price of $7.96 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.53%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 7.63%, the lowest has been 3.97%, and the highest has been 18.99%. The standard deviation of yields is 4.41 (n=195).

The current dividend yield is 0.25 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 2.06%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 63 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ECF is 0.08%, a decrease of 1.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.04% to 4,587K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Saba Capital Management holds 718K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 736K shares, representing a decrease of 2.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ECF by 39.71% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 351K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 321K shares, representing an increase of 8.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ECF by 64.30% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 244K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 103K shares, representing an increase of 57.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ECF by 57.57% over the last quarter.

Foundations Investment Advisors holds 227K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 208K shares, representing an increase of 8.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ECF by 22.72% over the last quarter.

Guggenheim Capital holds 213K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 178K shares, representing an increase of 16.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ECF by 13.34% over the last quarter.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. operates as a closed-end, diversified management investment company and invests primarily in convertible securities and common stock, with the objectives of providing income and the potential for capital appreciation; which objectives the Fund considers to be relatively equal, over the long-term, due to the nature of the securities in which it invests.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.