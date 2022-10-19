Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund 5.25% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares Crosses Above 6% Yield Territory

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd.'s 5.25% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares (Symbol: ECF.PRA) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.3125), with shares changing hands as low as $21.75 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 5.84% in the "ETFs & CEFs" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, ECF.PRA was trading at a 9.52% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 9.69% in the "ETFs & CEFs" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for ECF.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd.'s 5.25% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares:

In Wednesday trading, Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd.'s 5.25% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares (Symbol: ECF.PRA) is currently off about 1.6% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: ECF) are down about 1.7%.

