Ellomay’s Renewable Energy Expansion Across Key Markets

Ellomay has made significant strides in the renewable energy sector, with projects spanning Israel, the USA, and Italy. The company is advancing solar projects in Texas and Italy, with several megawatts of power expected to be connected to the grid by late 2024 and 2025. Ellomay continues to focus on growth in renewable energy production and storage, aiming for stable cash flow and financial resilience.

