Ellomay Capital (NYSEMKT:ELLO) Is Making Moderate Use Of Debt

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. As with many other companies Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEMKT:ELLO) makes use of debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Ellomay Capital's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at December 2020 Ellomay Capital had debt of €290.5m, up from €172.6m in one year. However, it also had €76.7m in cash, and so its net debt is €213.7m.

How Strong Is Ellomay Capital's Balance Sheet?

AMEX:ELLO Debt to Equity History April 15th 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, Ellomay Capital had liabilities of €45.2m due within 12 months, and liabilities of €290.0m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting this, it had €76.7m in cash and €8.59m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by €249.8m.

This deficit is considerable relative to its market capitalization of €347.6m, so it does suggest shareholders should keep an eye on Ellomay Capital's use of debt. Should its lenders demand that it shore up the balance sheet, shareholders would likely face severe dilution. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since Ellomay Capital will need earnings to service that debt. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

Over 12 months, Ellomay Capital made a loss at the EBIT level, and saw its revenue drop to €9.6m, which is a fall of 49%. To be frank that doesn't bode well.

Caveat Emptor

Not only did Ellomay Capital's revenue slip over the last twelve months, but it also produced negative earnings before interest and tax (EBIT). To be specific the EBIT loss came in at €6.2m. When we look at that and recall the liabilities on its balance sheet, relative to cash, it seems unwise to us for the company to have any debt. Quite frankly we think the balance sheet is far from match-fit, although it could be improved with time. However, it doesn't help that it burned through €134m of cash over the last year. So in short it's a really risky stock. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example Ellomay Capital has 2 warning signs (and 1 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

