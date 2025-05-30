Ellomay Capital Ltd. Reports Financial Results of Dorad Energy Ltd. for Q1 2025

Ellomay Capital Ltd. reports Dorad Energy Ltd.'s financial results for Q1 2025, highlighting seasonal electricity demand effects.

Quiver AI Summary

Ellomay Capital Ltd. announced its indirect ownership stake of approximately 9.4% in Dorad Energy Ltd. through its 50% stake in Ellomay Luzon Energy, as Dorad published its financial results for the first quarter of 2025. The report, which includes revenues of around NIS 610.6 million and an operating profit of NIS 76.9 million, is based on International Financial Reporting Standards and reflects seasonal electricity demand variations. Ellomay will incorporate its share of Dorad's results into its financials, providing an English translation of the released Hebrew documents for shareholder convenience. The results indicate that first-quarter performance may not be representative of future trends due to seasonal factors and external economic influences, such as interest rates and the Israeli CPI. Ellomay has invested in various renewable energy projects across multiple countries and intends to focus on expanding in the renewable energy sector.

Potential Positives

Dorad Energy Ltd. reported revenues of approximately NIS 610.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, indicating strong financial performance.

The operating profit for Dorad was approximately NIS 76.9 million for the same period, reflecting a solid operational efficiency despite seasonal demand fluctuations.

Ellomay Capital will include its indirect share of Dorad's financial results in its own reports, potentially enhancing its financial outlook and providing transparency to shareholders.

The release includes a convenience translation of Dorad's financial results, improving accessibility for English-speaking investors and stakeholders.

Potential Negatives

Ellomay's results for the first quarter of 2025 may not be indicative of future performance, citing the effects of various factors including seasonal demand and inflation, which could lead to uncertainty among investors.



The company has stated that it does not undertake to separately report Dorad's financial results in the future, which may limit transparency for shareholders regarding performance metrics.



Financial results from Dorad for the quarter showed a decrease in net profit compared to the same period in 2024, which could raise concerns about profitability trends.

FAQ

What is Ellomay Capital Ltd.'s focus area?

Ellomay Capital Ltd. focuses on renewable energy and power generation projects in Europe, Israel, and the USA.

What percentage of Dorad Energy does Ellomay own?

Ellomay indirectly holds approximately 9.4% of Dorad Energy Ltd. through its 50% ownership in Ellomay Luzon Energy.

When were Dorad's financial results published?

Dorad's financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2025, were published on May 29, 2025.

What were Dorad's revenues for the first quarter of 2025?

Dorad's revenues for the three months ended March 31, 2025, were approximately NIS 610.6 million.

How are Dorad's electricity revenues affected seasonally?

Dorad's revenues are higher in winter and summer due to seasonal demand and peak climate conditions.

$ELLO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 2 institutional investors add shares of $ELLO stock to their portfolio, and 4 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

TEL-AVIV, Israel, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSE American; TASE: ELLO) (“Ellomay” or the “Company”)



, a renewable energy and power generator and developer of renewable energy and power projects in Europe, Israel and USA, today reported the publication in Israel of financial statements as of and for the three months ended March 31, 2025 of Dorad Energy Ltd. (“



Dorad



”), in which Ellomay currently indirectly holds approximately 9.4% through its indirect 50% ownership of Ellomay Luzon Energy Infrastructures Ltd. (formerly U. Dori Energy Infrastructures Ltd.) (“



Ellomay Luzon Energy



”).





On May 29, 2025, Amos Luzon Entrepreneurship and Energy Group Ltd. (the “



Luzon Group



”), an Israeli public company that currently holds the remaining 50% of Ellomay Luzon Energy, which, in turn, holds 18.75% of Dorad, published its quarterly report in Israel based on the requirements of the Israeli Securities Law, 1968. Based on applicable regulatory requirements, the quarterly report of the Luzon Group includes the financial statements of Dorad for the same period.





The financial statements of Dorad as of and for the three months ended March 31, 2025 were prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards. Ellomay will include its indirect share of these results (through its holdings in Ellomay Luzon Energy) in its financial results for this period. In an effort to provide Ellomay’s shareholders with access to Dorad’s financial results (which were published in Hebrew), Ellomay hereby provides a convenience translation to English of Dorad’s financial results.







Dorad Financial Highlights









Dorad’s revenues for the three months ended March 31, 2025 – approximately NIS 610.6 million.



Dorad’s revenues for the three months ended March 31, 2025 – approximately NIS 610.6 million.



Dorad’s operating profit for the three months ended March 31, 2025 – approximately NIS 76.9 million.







Based on the information provided by Dorad, the demand for electricity by Dorad’s customers is seasonal and is affected by, inter alia, the climate prevailing in that season. The months of the year are split into three seasons as follows: summer – June-September; winter – December-February; and intermediate (spring and autumn) – March-May and October-November. There is a higher demand for electricity during the winter and summer seasons, and the average electricity consumption is higher in these seasons than in the intermediate seasons and is even characterized by peak demands due to extreme climate conditions of heat or cold. In addition, Dorad’s revenues are affected by the change in load and time tariffs – TAOZ (an electricity tariff that varies across seasons and across the day in accordance with demand hour clusters), as, on average, TAOZ tariffs are higher in the summer season than in the intermediate and winter seasons.



Therefore, the results presented for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, which include winter months of January and February and the intermediate month of March, are not indicative of full year results. In addition, due to various reasons, including the effects of the increase in the Israeli CPI impacting interest payments by Dorad on its credit facility, the results included herein may not be indicative of first quarter results in the future or comparable to first quarter results in the past.







A convenience translation of the financial results for Dorad as of and for the year ended December 31, 2024 and as of and for each of the three-month periods ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 is included at the end of this press release.



Ellomay does not undertake to separately report Dorad’s financial results in a press release in the future. Neither Ellomay nor its independent public accountants have reviewed or consulted with the





Luzon Group





, Ellomay Luzon Energy or Dorad with respect to the financial results included in this press release.









About Ellomay Capital Ltd.







Ellomay is an Israeli based company whose shares are registered with the NYSE American and with the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange under the trading symbol “ELLO”. Since 2009, Ellomay focuses its business in the renewable energy and power sectors in Europe, USA and Israel.





To date, Ellomay has evaluated numerous opportunities and invested significant funds in the renewable, clean energy and natural resources industries in Israel, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands and Texas, USA, including:







Approximately 335.9 MW of operating solar power plants in Spain (including a 300 MW solar plant in owned by Talasol, which is 51% owned by the Company) and approximately 38 MW of operating solar power plants in Italy;



Approximately 335.9 MW of operating solar power plants in Spain (including a 300 MW solar plant in owned by Talasol, which is 51% owned by the Company) and approximately 38 MW of operating solar power plants in Italy;



9.375% indirect interest in Dorad Energy Ltd., which owns and operates one of Israel’s largest private power plants with production capacity of approximately 850MW, representing about 6%-8% of Israel’s total current electricity consumption;



9.375% indirect interest in Dorad Energy Ltd., which owns and operates one of Israel’s largest private power plants with production capacity of approximately 850MW, representing about 6%-8% of Israel’s total current electricity consumption;



Groen Gas Goor B.V., Groen Gas Oude-Tonge B.V. and Groen Gas Gelderland B.V., project companies operating anaerobic digestion plants in the Netherlands, with a green gas production capacity of approximately 3 million, 3.8 million and 9.5 million Nm3 per year, respectively;



Groen Gas Goor B.V., Groen Gas Oude-Tonge B.V. and Groen Gas Gelderland B.V., project companies operating anaerobic digestion plants in the Netherlands, with a green gas production capacity of approximately 3 million, 3.8 million and 9.5 million Nm3 per year, respectively;



83.333% of Ellomay Pumped Storage (2014) Ltd., which is involved in a project to construct a 156 MW pumped storage hydro power plant in the Manara Cliff, Israel;



83.333% of Ellomay Pumped Storage (2014) Ltd., which is involved in a project to construct a 156 MW pumped storage hydro power plant in the Manara Cliff, Israel;



Solar projects in Italy with an aggregate capacity of 294 MW that have reached “ready to build” status; and



Solar projects in Italy with an aggregate capacity of 294 MW that have reached “ready to build” status; and



Solar projects in the Dallas Metropolitan area, Texas, USA with an aggregate capacity of approximately 27 MW that are placed in service and in process of connection to the grid and additional 22 MW are under construction.







For more information about Ellomay, visit





http://www.ellomay.com





.







Information Relating to Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including statements that are based on the current expectations and assumptions of the Company’s management. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding the Company’s plans and objectives, expectations and assumptions of management are forward-looking statements. The use of certain words, including the words “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “expect,” “believe” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on the Company’s forward-looking statements. Various important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those that may be expressed or implied by the Company’s forward-looking statements, including changes in electricity prices and demand, continued war and hostilities and political and economic conditions generally in Israel, regulatory changes, the decisions of the Israeli Electricity Authority, changes in demand, technical and other disruptions in the operations of the power plant operated by Dorad, competition, changes in the supply and prices of resources required for the operation of the Dorad’s facilities and in the price of oil and electricity, changes in the Israeli CPI, changes in interest rates, seasonality, failure to obtain financing for the expansion of Dorad and other risks applicable to projects under development and construction, and other risks applicable to projects under development and construction, in addition to other risks and uncertainties associated with the Company’s and Dorad’s business that are described in greater detail in the filings the Company makes from time to time with Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 20-F. The forward-looking statements are made as of this date and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.







Contact:







Kalia Rubenbach (Weintraub)





CFO





Tel: +972 (3) 797-1111





Email: hilai@ellomay.com

















Dorad Energy Ltd.













Interim Condensed Statements of Financial Position

























March 31





























March 31





























December 31

















2025





























2024





























2024

















(Unaudited)





























(Unaudited)





























(Audited)

















NIS thousands





























NIS thousands





























NIS thousands

















Current assets



































































Cash and cash equivalents











1,030,373



























399,596























846,565















Trade receivables and accrued income











247,812



























181,182





















185,625













Other receivables











26,929



























13,850























32,400















Financial derivatives











803



























-





















-















Total current assets













1,305,917



























594,628























1,064,590

















































































Non-current assets



































































Restricted deposit











541,855



























514,770























531,569















Long-term Prepaid expenses











79,666



























29,548























79,739















Fixed assets











2,678,973



























3,065,103























2,697,592















Intangible assets











10,215



























7,573























9,688















Right of use assets











53,332



























54,544























54,199

















Total non-current assets













3,364,041



























3,671,538























3,372,787

















































































Total assets













4,669,958



























4,266,166























4,437,377

















































































Current liabilities



































































Current maturities of loans from banks











347,509



























329,137























321,805















Current maturities of lease liabilities











4,991



























4,787























4,887















Current tax liabilities











24,119



























-























14,016















Trade payables











297,164



























158,545























168,637















Other payables











14,865



























19,897























14,971















Financial derivatives











-



























1,125























-

















Total current liabilities













688,648



























513,491























524,316

















































































Non-current liabilities



































































Loans from banks











1,756,777



























2,001,668























1,750,457















Other long-term liabilities











60,872



























11,562























60,987















Long-term lease liabilities











47,198



























48,007























46,809















Provision for dismantling and restoration











37,212



























38,013























38,102















Deferred tax liabilities











405,837



























297,691























399,282















Liabilities for employee benefits, net











160



























160























160

















Total non-current liabilities













2,308,056



























2,397,101























2,295,797

















































































Equity



































































Share capital











11



























11























11















Share premium











642,199



























642,199























642,199















Capital reserve from activities with shareholders











3,748



























3,748























3,748















Retained earnings











1,027,296



























709,616























971,306

















Total equity













1,673,254



























1,355,574























1,617,264

















































































Total liabilities and equity













4,669,958



























4,266,166























4,437,377



























































































Dorad Energy Ltd.















Interim Condensed Statements of Profit or Loss





























For the three months ended













Year ended

























March 31





























December 31

























2025

















2024

















2024

























(Unaudited)

















(Unaudited)

















(Audited)

























NIS thousands

















NIS thousands

















NIS thousands

















Revenues













610,554











610,882











2,863,770





























































Operating costs of the Power Plant















































































Energy costs











105,220











131,084











574,572



































































Electricity purchase and





infrastructure services











325,315











263,191











1,372,618















Depreciation and





amortization











51,418











55,514











106,266















Other operating costs















43,475















42,469















190,027





















































Total operating costs of Power Plant

















525,428















492,258















2,243,483





























































































Profit from operating the Power Plant













85,126











118,624











620,287



















































General and administrative expenses











8,186











9,874











23,929















Other income















-















-















58





















































Operating profit













76,940











108,750











596,416























































Financing income











28,452











12,879











184,939















Financing expenses















32,743















36,396















193,825





























































Financing expenses, net

















4,291















23,517















8,886





























































Profit before taxes on income













72,649











85,233











587,530



























































Taxes on income















16,659















19,596















135,203





























































Net profit for the period

















55,990















65,637















452,327

























Dorad Energy Ltd.











Interim Condensed Statements of Changes in Shareholders’ Equity





























Capital reserve





































for activities





























Share





















Share

















with













Retained





























capital





















premium

















shareholders













earnings

















Total Equity

















NIS thousands





















NIS thousands

















NIS thousands













NIS thousands

















NIS thousands













For the three months













































ended March 31, 2025





































(Unaudited)































































































Balance as at









































January 1, 2025 (Audited)





11









642,199













3,748









971,306













1,617,264









































































Net profit for the period







-





















-

















-













55,990

















55,990













































































Balance as at





March 31, 2025 (Unaudited)









11





















642,199

















3,748













1,027,296

















1,673,254





















































For the three months













































ended March 31, 2024













































(Unaudited)













































































Balance as at





































January 1, 2024 (Audited)







11









642,199













3,748









643,979









1,289,937













































Net profit for the period





-









-













-









65,637









65,637















































Balance as at





































March 31, 2024 (Unaudited)







11









642,199













3,748









709,616









1,355,574



















































For the year ended





































December 31, 2024 (Audited)









































































Balance as at





































January 1, 2024 (Audited)







11









642,199













3,748









643,979









1,289,937













































Dividend distributed





-









-













-









(125,000





)





(125,000





)









Net profit for the year





-









-













-









452,327









452,327















































Balance as at





































December 31, 2024 (Audited)







11









642,199













3,748









971,306









1,617,264









































Dorad Energy Ltd.











Interim Condensed Statements of Cash Flows





















For the three months ended









Year ended

























March 31





















December 31

























2025













2024













2024

























(Unaudited)













(Unaudited)













(Audited)

























NIS thousands













NIS thousands













NIS thousands

















Cash flows from operating activities:



























Net Profit for the period







55,990











65,637









452,327





































Adjustments:

























Depreciation and amortization

























and fuel consumption







53,036











59,379









121,664













Taxes on income







16,659











19,596









135,203













Financing expenses, net







4,291











23,517









8,886



















73,986











102,492









265,753





































Change in trade receivables







(62,187









)







30,684









26,241













Change in other receivables







5,47





1











(4,493





)





(20,951





)









Change in trade payables







116,677











(8,906





)





(10,361





)









Change in other payables







(106









)







5,954









(3,481





)









Change in other long-term liabilities







315











(1,381





)





(3,661





)















60,170











21,858









(12,213





)



































Net cash from operating activities









190,146











189,987









705,867







































Cash flows from investing activities:



























Proceeds (used in) for settlement of financial derivatives, net







289











(1,395





)





1,548













Decrease in long-term restricted deposits







-











17,500









17,500













Investment in fixed assets







(34,249









)







(17,069





)





(44,132





)









Proceeds from arbitration







-











-









337,905













Proceeds from insurance for damages to fixed assets







-











2,737









5,148













Investment in intangible assets







(1,115









)







(412





)





(4,054





)









Interest received







14,847











9,577









42,221











































Net cash from )used in) investing activities









(20,228









)







10,918









356,136







































Cash flows from financing activities:



























Repayment of lease liability







-











(100





)





(4,984





)









Repayment of loans from banks







-











-









(284,570





)









Dividends paid







-











(17,500





)





(142,500





)









Interest paid







(190









)







(196





)





(129,957





)









Proceeds from arbitration







-











-









127,195







































Net cash used in financing activities









(190









)







(17,796





)





(434,816





)



































Net increase in cash and cash equivalents









169,728











183,109









627,187









































Effect of exchange rate fluctuations

























on cash and cash equivalents







14,080











(2,759





)





132















Cash and cash equivalents at





























beginning of period









846,565











219,246









219,246















Cash and cash equivalents at end





























of period









1,030,373











399,596









846,565













































(a) Significant non-cash activity





























Liability for gas agreements







432











-









56,208











