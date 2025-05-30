Stocks
ELLO

Ellomay Capital Ltd. Reports Financial Results of Dorad Energy Ltd. for Q1 2025

May 30, 2025 — 06:50 am EDT

Written by None for Quiver Quantitative->

Ellomay Capital Ltd. reports Dorad Energy Ltd.'s financial results for Q1 2025, highlighting seasonal electricity demand effects.

Quiver AI Summary

Ellomay Capital Ltd. announced its indirect ownership stake of approximately 9.4% in Dorad Energy Ltd. through its 50% stake in Ellomay Luzon Energy, as Dorad published its financial results for the first quarter of 2025. The report, which includes revenues of around NIS 610.6 million and an operating profit of NIS 76.9 million, is based on International Financial Reporting Standards and reflects seasonal electricity demand variations. Ellomay will incorporate its share of Dorad's results into its financials, providing an English translation of the released Hebrew documents for shareholder convenience. The results indicate that first-quarter performance may not be representative of future trends due to seasonal factors and external economic influences, such as interest rates and the Israeli CPI. Ellomay has invested in various renewable energy projects across multiple countries and intends to focus on expanding in the renewable energy sector.

Potential Positives

  • Dorad Energy Ltd. reported revenues of approximately NIS 610.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, indicating strong financial performance.
  • The operating profit for Dorad was approximately NIS 76.9 million for the same period, reflecting a solid operational efficiency despite seasonal demand fluctuations.
  • Ellomay Capital will include its indirect share of Dorad's financial results in its own reports, potentially enhancing its financial outlook and providing transparency to shareholders.
  • The release includes a convenience translation of Dorad's financial results, improving accessibility for English-speaking investors and stakeholders.

Potential Negatives

  • Ellomay's results for the first quarter of 2025 may not be indicative of future performance, citing the effects of various factors including seasonal demand and inflation, which could lead to uncertainty among investors.

  • The company has stated that it does not undertake to separately report Dorad's financial results in the future, which may limit transparency for shareholders regarding performance metrics.

  • Financial results from Dorad for the quarter showed a decrease in net profit compared to the same period in 2024, which could raise concerns about profitability trends.

FAQ

What is Ellomay Capital Ltd.'s focus area?

Ellomay Capital Ltd. focuses on renewable energy and power generation projects in Europe, Israel, and the USA.

What percentage of Dorad Energy does Ellomay own?

Ellomay indirectly holds approximately 9.4% of Dorad Energy Ltd. through its 50% ownership in Ellomay Luzon Energy.

When were Dorad's financial results published?

Dorad's financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2025, were published on May 29, 2025.

What were Dorad's revenues for the first quarter of 2025?

Dorad's revenues for the three months ended March 31, 2025, were approximately NIS 610.6 million.

How are Dorad's electricity revenues affected seasonally?

Dorad's revenues are higher in winter and summer due to seasonal demand and peak climate conditions.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


$ELLO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 2 institutional investors add shares of $ELLO stock to their portfolio, and 4 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



TEL-AVIV, Israel, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSE American; TASE: ELLO) (“Ellomay” or the “Company”)

, a renewable energy and power generator and developer of renewable energy and power projects in Europe, Israel and USA, today reported the publication in Israel of financial statements as of and for the three months ended March 31, 2025 of Dorad Energy Ltd. (“

Dorad

”), in which Ellomay currently indirectly holds approximately 9.4% through its indirect 50% ownership of Ellomay Luzon Energy Infrastructures Ltd. (formerly U. Dori Energy Infrastructures Ltd.) (“

Ellomay Luzon Energy

”).



On May 29, 2025, Amos Luzon Entrepreneurship and Energy Group Ltd. (the “

Luzon Group

”), an Israeli public company that currently holds the remaining 50% of Ellomay Luzon Energy, which, in turn, holds 18.75% of Dorad, published its quarterly report in Israel based on the requirements of the Israeli Securities Law, 1968. Based on applicable regulatory requirements, the quarterly report of the Luzon Group includes the financial statements of Dorad for the same period.



The financial statements of Dorad as of and for the three months ended March 31, 2025 were prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards. Ellomay will include its indirect share of these results (through its holdings in Ellomay Luzon Energy) in its financial results for this period. In an effort to provide Ellomay’s shareholders with access to Dorad’s financial results (which were published in Hebrew), Ellomay hereby provides a convenience translation to English of Dorad’s financial results.




Dorad Financial Highlights




  • Dorad’s revenues for the three months ended March 31, 2025 – approximately NIS 610.6 million.


  • Dorad’s operating profit for the three months ended March 31, 2025 – approximately NIS 76.9 million.



Based on the information provided by Dorad, the demand for electricity by Dorad’s customers is seasonal and is affected by, inter alia, the climate prevailing in that season. The months of the year are split into three seasons as follows: summer – June-September; winter – December-February; and intermediate (spring and autumn) – March-May and October-November. There is a higher demand for electricity during the winter and summer seasons, and the average electricity consumption is higher in these seasons than in the intermediate seasons and is even characterized by peak demands due to extreme climate conditions of heat or cold. In addition, Dorad’s revenues are affected by the change in load and time tariffs – TAOZ (an electricity tariff that varies across seasons and across the day in accordance with demand hour clusters), as, on average, TAOZ tariffs are higher in the summer season than in the intermediate and winter seasons.

Therefore, the results presented for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, which include winter months of January and February and the intermediate month of March, are not indicative of full year results. In addition, due to various reasons, including the effects of the increase in the Israeli CPI impacting interest payments by Dorad on its credit facility, the results included herein may not be indicative of first quarter results in the future or comparable to first quarter results in the past.



A convenience translation of the financial results for Dorad as of and for the year ended December 31, 2024 and as of and for each of the three-month periods ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 is included at the end of this press release.

Ellomay does not undertake to separately report Dorad’s financial results in a press release in the future. Neither Ellomay nor its independent public accountants have reviewed or consulted with the


Luzon Group


, Ellomay Luzon Energy or Dorad with respect to the financial results included in this press release.




About Ellomay Capital Ltd.



Ellomay is an Israeli based company whose shares are registered with the NYSE American and with the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange under the trading symbol “ELLO”. Since 2009, Ellomay focuses its business in the renewable energy and power sectors in Europe, USA and Israel.


To date, Ellomay has evaluated numerous opportunities and invested significant funds in the renewable, clean energy and natural resources industries in Israel, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands and Texas, USA, including:




  • Approximately 335.9 MW of operating solar power plants in Spain (including a 300 MW solar plant in owned by Talasol, which is 51% owned by the Company) and approximately 38 MW of operating solar power plants in Italy;


  • 9.375% indirect interest in Dorad Energy Ltd., which owns and operates one of Israel’s largest private power plants with production capacity of approximately 850MW, representing about 6%-8% of Israel’s total current electricity consumption;


  • Groen Gas Goor B.V., Groen Gas Oude-Tonge B.V. and Groen Gas Gelderland B.V., project companies operating anaerobic digestion plants in the Netherlands, with a green gas production capacity of approximately 3 million, 3.8 million and 9.5 million Nm3 per year, respectively;


  • 83.333% of Ellomay Pumped Storage (2014) Ltd., which is involved in a project to construct a 156 MW pumped storage hydro power plant in the Manara Cliff, Israel;


  • Solar projects in Italy with an aggregate capacity of 294 MW that have reached “ready to build” status; and


  • Solar projects in the Dallas Metropolitan area, Texas, USA with an aggregate capacity of approximately 27 MW that are placed in service and in process of connection to the grid and additional 22 MW are under construction.



For more information about Ellomay, visit


http://www.ellomay.com


.




Information Relating to Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including statements that are based on the current expectations and assumptions of the Company’s management. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding the Company’s plans and objectives, expectations and assumptions of management are forward-looking statements.  The use of certain words, including the words “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “expect,” “believe” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  The Company may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on the Company’s forward-looking statements. Various important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those that may be expressed or implied by the Company’s forward-looking statements, including changes in electricity prices and demand, continued war and hostilities and political and economic conditions generally in Israel, regulatory changes, the decisions of the Israeli Electricity Authority, changes in demand, technical and other disruptions in the operations of the power plant operated by Dorad, competition, changes in the supply and prices of resources required for the operation of the Dorad’s facilities and in the price of oil and electricity, changes in the Israeli CPI, changes in interest rates, seasonality, failure to obtain financing for the expansion of Dorad and other risks applicable to projects under development and construction, and other risks applicable to projects under development and construction, in addition to other risks and uncertainties associated with the Company’s and Dorad’s business that are described in greater detail in the filings the Company makes from time to time with Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 20-F. The forward-looking statements are made as of this date and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.




Contact:



Kalia Rubenbach (Weintraub)


CFO


Tel: +972 (3) 797-1111


Email: hilai@ellomay.com

Dorad Energy Ltd.



Interim Condensed Statements of Financial Position






March 31










March 31










December 31



2025










2024










2024



(Unaudited)










(Unaudited)










(Audited)



NIS thousands










NIS thousands










NIS thousands



Current assets























Cash and cash equivalents



1,030,373









399,596








846,565


Trade receivables and accrued income



247,812









181,182







185,625


Other receivables



26,929









13,850








32,400


Financial derivatives



803









-







-



Total current assets



1,305,917









594,628








1,064,590



























Non-current assets























Restricted deposit



541,855









514,770








531,569


Long-term Prepaid expenses



79,666









29,548








79,739


Fixed assets



2,678,973









3,065,103








2,697,592


Intangible assets



10,215









7,573








9,688


Right of use assets



53,332









54,544








54,199



Total non-current assets



3,364,041









3,671,538








3,372,787



























Total assets



4,669,958









4,266,166








4,437,377



























Current liabilities























Current maturities of loans from banks



347,509









329,137








321,805


Current maturities of lease liabilities



4,991









4,787








4,887


Current tax liabilities



24,119









-








14,016


Trade payables



297,164









158,545








168,637


Other payables



14,865









19,897








14,971


Financial derivatives



-









1,125








-



Total current liabilities



688,648









513,491








524,316



























Non-current liabilities























Loans from banks



1,756,777









2,001,668








1,750,457


Other long-term liabilities



60,872









11,562








60,987


Long-term lease liabilities



47,198









48,007








46,809


Provision for dismantling and restoration



37,212









38,013








38,102


Deferred tax liabilities



405,837









297,691








399,282


Liabilities for employee benefits, net



160









160








160



Total non-current liabilities



2,308,056









2,397,101








2,295,797



























Equity























Share capital



11









11








11


Share premium



642,199









642,199








642,199


Capital reserve from activities with shareholders



3,748









3,748








3,748


Retained earnings



1,027,296









709,616








971,306



Total equity



1,673,254









1,355,574








1,617,264



























Total liabilities and equity



4,669,958









4,266,166








4,437,377























































































































































































































































































Dorad Energy Ltd.



Interim Condensed Statements of Profit or Loss







For the three months ended



Year ended





March 31










December 31





2025



2024



2024





(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)



(Audited)





NIS thousands



NIS thousands



NIS thousands



Revenues



610,554


610,882



2,863,770



















Operating costs of the Power Plant

























Energy costs



105,220


131,084



574,572






















Electricity purchase and


infrastructure services



325,315


263,191



1,372,618


Depreciation and


amortization



51,418


55,514



106,266


Other operating costs



43,475


42,469



190,027















Total operating costs of Power Plant



525,428


492,258



2,243,483





























Profit from operating the Power Plant



85,126


118,624



620,287














General and administrative expenses



8,186


9,874



23,929


Other income



-


-



58















Operating profit



76,940


108,750



596,416
















Financing income



28,452


12,879



184,939


Financing expenses



32,743


36,396



193,825



















Financing expenses, net



4,291


23,517



8,886



















Profit before taxes on income



72,649


85,233



587,530


















Taxes on income



16,659


19,596



135,203



















Net profit for the period



55,990


65,637



452,327






























































































































































































































































































































































































































































Dorad Energy Ltd.


Interim Condensed Statements of Changes in Shareholders’ Equity







Capital reserve







for activities





Share


Share



with


Retained





capital


premium



shareholders


earnings



Total Equity



NIS thousands


NIS thousands



NIS thousands


NIS thousands



NIS thousands


For the three months









ended March 31, 2025







(Unaudited)

























Balance as at








January 1, 2025 (Audited)
11

642,199


3,748

971,306


1,617,264




















Net profit for the period

-


-



-


55,990



55,990





















Balance as at


March 31, 2025 (Unaudited)

11


642,199



3,748


1,027,296



1,673,254











For the three months









ended March 31, 2024









(Unaudited)


















Balance as at







January 1, 2024 (Audited)
11

642,199


3,748

643,979

1,289,937








Net profit for the period
-

-


-

65,637

65,637









Balance as at







March 31, 2024 (Unaudited)
11

642,199


3,748

709,616

1,355,574











For the year ended







December 31, 2024 (Audited)
















Balance as at







January 1, 2024 (Audited)
11

642,199


3,748

643,979

1,289,937








Dividend distributed
-

-


-

(125,000
)
(125,000
)

Net profit for the year
-

-


-

452,327

452,327









Balance as at







December 31, 2024 (Audited)
11

642,199


3,748

971,306

1,617,264











































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Dorad Energy Ltd.


Interim Condensed Statements of Cash Flows




For the three months ended

Year ended




March 31


December 31




2025


2024


2024




(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)


(Audited)




NIS thousands


NIS thousands


NIS thousands


Cash flows from operating activities:





Net Profit for the period

55,990

65,637

452,327







Adjustments:





Depreciation and amortization





and fuel consumption

53,036

59,379

121,664

Taxes on income

16,659

19,596

135,203

Financing expenses, net

4,291

23,517

8,886



73,986

102,492

265,753







Change in trade receivables

(62,187

)
30,684

26,241

Change in other receivables

5,47


1

(4,493
)
(20,951
)

Change in trade payables

116,677

(8,906
)
(10,361
)

Change in other payables

(106

)
5,954

(3,481
)

Change in other long-term liabilities

315

(1,381
)
(3,661
)



60,170

21,858

(12,213
)








Net cash from operating activities

190,146

189,987

705,867








Cash flows from investing activities:





Proceeds (used in) for settlement of financial derivatives, net

289

(1,395
)
1,548

Decrease in long-term restricted deposits

-

17,500

17,500

Investment in fixed assets

(34,249

)
(17,069
)
(44,132
)

Proceeds from arbitration

-

-

337,905

Proceeds from insurance for damages to fixed assets

-

2,737

5,148

Investment in intangible assets

(1,115

)
(412
)
(4,054
)

Interest received

14,847

9,577

42,221










Net cash from )used in) investing activities

(20,228

)
10,918

356,136








Cash flows from financing activities:





Repayment of lease liability

-

(100
)
(4,984
)

Repayment of loans from banks

-

-

(284,570
)

Dividends paid

-

(17,500
)
(142,500
)

Interest paid

(190

)
(196
)
(129,957
)

Proceeds from arbitration

-

-

127,195








Net cash used in financing activities

(190

)
(17,796
)
(434,816
)








Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

169,728

183,109

627,187









Effect of exchange rate fluctuations





on cash and cash equivalents

14,080

(2,759
)
132


Cash and cash equivalents at






beginning of period

846,565

219,246

219,246


Cash and cash equivalents at end






of period

1,030,373

399,596

846,565











(a) Significant non-cash activity





Liability for gas agreements

432

-

56,208





This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

ELLO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.