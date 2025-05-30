Ellomay Capital Ltd. Reports Financial Results of Dorad Energy Ltd. for Q1 2025

Ellomay Capital Ltd. reports Dorad Energy Ltd.'s financial results for Q1 2025, highlighting seasonal electricity demand effects.
Ellomay Capital Ltd. announced its indirect ownership stake of approximately 9.4% in Dorad Energy Ltd. through its 50% stake in Ellomay Luzon Energy, as Dorad published its financial results for the first quarter of 2025. The report, which includes revenues of around NIS 610.6 million and an operating profit of NIS 76.9 million, is based on International Financial Reporting Standards and reflects seasonal electricity demand variations. Ellomay will incorporate its share of Dorad's results into its financials, providing an English translation of the released Hebrew documents for shareholder convenience. The results indicate that first-quarter performance may not be representative of future trends due to seasonal factors and external economic influences, such as interest rates and the Israeli CPI. Ellomay has invested in various renewable energy projects across multiple countries and intends to focus on expanding in the renewable energy sector.
- Dorad Energy Ltd. reported revenues of approximately NIS 610.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, indicating strong financial performance.
- The operating profit for Dorad was approximately NIS 76.9 million for the same period, reflecting a solid operational efficiency despite seasonal demand fluctuations.
- Ellomay Capital will include its indirect share of Dorad's financial results in its own reports, potentially enhancing its financial outlook and providing transparency to shareholders.
- The release includes a convenience translation of Dorad's financial results, improving accessibility for English-speaking investors and stakeholders.
- Ellomay's results for the first quarter of 2025 may not be indicative of future performance, citing the effects of various factors including seasonal demand and inflation, which could lead to uncertainty among investors.
- The company has stated that it does not undertake to separately report Dorad's financial results in the future, which may limit transparency for shareholders regarding performance metrics.
- Financial results from Dorad for the quarter showed a decrease in net profit compared to the same period in 2024, which could raise concerns about profitability trends.
What is Ellomay Capital Ltd.'s focus area?
Ellomay Capital Ltd. focuses on renewable energy and power generation projects in Europe, Israel, and the USA.
What percentage of Dorad Energy does Ellomay own?
Ellomay indirectly holds approximately 9.4% of Dorad Energy Ltd. through its 50% ownership in Ellomay Luzon Energy.
When were Dorad's financial results published?
Dorad's financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2025, were published on May 29, 2025.
What were Dorad's revenues for the first quarter of 2025?
Dorad's revenues for the three months ended March 31, 2025, were approximately NIS 610.6 million.
How are Dorad's electricity revenues affected seasonally?
Dorad's revenues are higher in winter and summer due to seasonal demand and peak climate conditions.
TEL-AVIV, Israel, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSE American; TASE: ELLO) (“Ellomay” or the “Company”)
, a renewable energy and power generator and developer of renewable energy and power projects in Europe, Israel and USA, today reported the publication in Israel of financial statements as of and for the three months ended March 31, 2025 of Dorad Energy Ltd. (“
Dorad
”), in which Ellomay currently indirectly holds approximately 9.4% through its indirect 50% ownership of Ellomay Luzon Energy Infrastructures Ltd. (formerly U. Dori Energy Infrastructures Ltd.) (“
Ellomay Luzon Energy
”).
On May 29, 2025, Amos Luzon Entrepreneurship and Energy Group Ltd. (the “
Luzon Group
”), an Israeli public company that currently holds the remaining 50% of Ellomay Luzon Energy, which, in turn, holds 18.75% of Dorad, published its quarterly report in Israel based on the requirements of the Israeli Securities Law, 1968. Based on applicable regulatory requirements, the quarterly report of the Luzon Group includes the financial statements of Dorad for the same period.
The financial statements of Dorad as of and for the three months ended March 31, 2025 were prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards. Ellomay will include its indirect share of these results (through its holdings in Ellomay Luzon Energy) in its financial results for this period. In an effort to provide Ellomay’s shareholders with access to Dorad’s financial results (which were published in Hebrew), Ellomay hereby provides a convenience translation to English of Dorad’s financial results.
Dorad Financial Highlights
Dorad’s revenues for the three months ended March 31, 2025 – approximately NIS 610.6 million.
Dorad’s operating profit for the three months ended March 31, 2025 – approximately NIS 76.9 million.
Based on the information provided by Dorad, the demand for electricity by Dorad’s customers is seasonal and is affected by, inter alia, the climate prevailing in that season. The months of the year are split into three seasons as follows: summer – June-September; winter – December-February; and intermediate (spring and autumn) – March-May and October-November. There is a higher demand for electricity during the winter and summer seasons, and the average electricity consumption is higher in these seasons than in the intermediate seasons and is even characterized by peak demands due to extreme climate conditions of heat or cold. In addition, Dorad’s revenues are affected by the change in load and time tariffs – TAOZ (an electricity tariff that varies across seasons and across the day in accordance with demand hour clusters), as, on average, TAOZ tariffs are higher in the summer season than in the intermediate and winter seasons.
Therefore, the results presented for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, which include winter months of January and February and the intermediate month of March, are not indicative of full year results. In addition, due to various reasons, including the effects of the increase in the Israeli CPI impacting interest payments by Dorad on its credit facility, the results included herein may not be indicative of first quarter results in the future or comparable to first quarter results in the past.
A convenience translation of the financial results for Dorad as of and for the year ended December 31, 2024 and as of and for each of the three-month periods ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 is included at the end of this press release.
Ellomay does not undertake to separately report Dorad’s financial results in a press release in the future. Neither Ellomay nor its independent public accountants have reviewed or consulted with the
Luzon Group
, Ellomay Luzon Energy or Dorad with respect to the financial results included in this press release.
About Ellomay Capital Ltd.
Ellomay is an Israeli based company whose shares are registered with the NYSE American and with the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange under the trading symbol “ELLO”. Since 2009, Ellomay focuses its business in the renewable energy and power sectors in Europe, USA and Israel.
To date, Ellomay has evaluated numerous opportunities and invested significant funds in the renewable, clean energy and natural resources industries in Israel, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands and Texas, USA, including:
Approximately 335.9 MW of operating solar power plants in Spain (including a 300 MW solar plant in owned by Talasol, which is 51% owned by the Company) and approximately 38 MW of operating solar power plants in Italy;
9.375% indirect interest in Dorad Energy Ltd., which owns and operates one of Israel’s largest private power plants with production capacity of approximately 850MW, representing about 6%-8% of Israel’s total current electricity consumption;
Groen Gas Goor B.V., Groen Gas Oude-Tonge B.V. and Groen Gas Gelderland B.V., project companies operating anaerobic digestion plants in the Netherlands, with a green gas production capacity of approximately 3 million, 3.8 million and 9.5 million Nm3 per year, respectively;
83.333% of Ellomay Pumped Storage (2014) Ltd., which is involved in a project to construct a 156 MW pumped storage hydro power plant in the Manara Cliff, Israel;
Solar projects in Italy with an aggregate capacity of 294 MW that have reached “ready to build” status; and
Solar projects in the Dallas Metropolitan area, Texas, USA with an aggregate capacity of approximately 27 MW that are placed in service and in process of connection to the grid and additional 22 MW are under construction.
For more information about Ellomay, visit
http://www.ellomay.com
.
Information Relating to Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including statements that are based on the current expectations and assumptions of the Company’s management. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding the Company’s plans and objectives, expectations and assumptions of management are forward-looking statements. The use of certain words, including the words “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “expect,” “believe” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on the Company’s forward-looking statements. Various important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those that may be expressed or implied by the Company’s forward-looking statements, including changes in electricity prices and demand, continued war and hostilities and political and economic conditions generally in Israel, regulatory changes, the decisions of the Israeli Electricity Authority, changes in demand, technical and other disruptions in the operations of the power plant operated by Dorad, competition, changes in the supply and prices of resources required for the operation of the Dorad’s facilities and in the price of oil and electricity, changes in the Israeli CPI, changes in interest rates, seasonality, failure to obtain financing for the expansion of Dorad and other risks applicable to projects under development and construction, and other risks applicable to projects under development and construction, in addition to other risks and uncertainties associated with the Company’s and Dorad’s business that are described in greater detail in the filings the Company makes from time to time with Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 20-F. The forward-looking statements are made as of this date and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Contact:
Kalia Rubenbach (Weintraub)
CFO
Tel: +972 (3) 797-1111
Email: hilai@ellomay.com
Dorad Energy Ltd.
Dorad Energy Ltd.
Interim Condensed Statements of Changes in Shareholders’ Equity
Capital reserve
for activities
Share
Share
with
Retained
capital
premium
shareholders
earnings
Total Equity
NIS thousands
NIS thousands
NIS thousands
NIS thousands
NIS thousands
For the three months
ended March 31, 2025
(Unaudited)
Balance as at
January 1, 2025 (Audited)
11
642,199
3,748
971,306
1,617,264
Net profit for the period
-
-
-
55,990
55,990
Balance as at
March 31, 2025 (Unaudited)
11
642,199
3,748
1,027,296
1,673,254
For the three months
ended March 31, 2024
(Unaudited)
Balance as at
January 1, 2024 (Audited)
11
642,199
3,748
643,979
1,289,937
Net profit for the period
-
-
-
65,637
65,637
Balance as at
March 31, 2024 (Unaudited)
11
642,199
3,748
709,616
1,355,574
For the year ended
December 31, 2024 (Audited)
Balance as at
January 1, 2024 (Audited)
11
642,199
3,748
643,979
1,289,937
Dividend distributed
-
-
-
(125,000
)
(125,000
)
Net profit for the year
-
-
-
452,327
452,327
Balance as at
December 31, 2024 (Audited)
11
642,199
3,748
971,306
1,617,264
Dorad Energy Ltd.
Interim Condensed Statements of Cash Flows
For the three months ended
Year ended
March 31
December 31
2025
2024
2024
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
NIS thousands
NIS thousands
NIS thousands
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net Profit for the period
55,990
65,637
452,327
Adjustments:
Depreciation and amortization
and fuel consumption
53,036
59,379
121,664
Taxes on income
16,659
19,596
135,203
Financing expenses, net
4,291
23,517
8,886
73,986
102,492
265,753
Change in trade receivables
(62,187
)
30,684
26,241
Change in other receivables
5,47
1
(4,493
)
(20,951
)
Change in trade payables
116,677
(8,906
)
(10,361
)
Change in other payables
(106
)
5,954
(3,481
)
Change in other long-term liabilities
315
(1,381
)
(3,661
)
60,170
21,858
(12,213
)
Net cash from operating activities
190,146
189,987
705,867
Cash flows from investing activities:
Proceeds (used in) for settlement of financial derivatives, net
289
(1,395
)
1,548
Decrease in long-term restricted deposits
-
17,500
17,500
Investment in fixed assets
(34,249
)
(17,069
)
(44,132
)
Proceeds from arbitration
-
-
337,905
Proceeds from insurance for damages to fixed assets
-
2,737
5,148
Investment in intangible assets
(1,115
)
(412
)
(4,054
)
Interest received
14,847
9,577
42,221
Net cash from )used in) investing activities
(20,228
)
10,918
356,136
Cash flows from financing activities:
Repayment of lease liability
-
(100
)
(4,984
)
Repayment of loans from banks
-
-
(284,570
)
Dividends paid
-
(17,500
)
(142,500
)
Interest paid
(190
)
(196
)
(129,957
)
Proceeds from arbitration
-
-
127,195
Net cash used in financing activities
(190
)
(17,796
)
(434,816
)
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
169,728
183,109
627,187
Effect of exchange rate fluctuations
on cash and cash equivalents
14,080
(2,759
)
132
Cash and cash equivalents at
beginning of period
846,565
219,246
219,246
Cash and cash equivalents at end
of period
1,030,373
399,596
846,565
(a) Significant non-cash activity
Liability for gas agreements
432
-
56,208
