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ELLO

Ellomay Capital (ELLO) Shares Enter Oversold Territory

June 22, 2026 — 03:53 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In trading on Monday, shares of Ellomay Capital Ltd (Symbol: ELLO) entered into oversold territory, changing hands as low as $19.42 per share. We define oversold territory using the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which is a technical analysis indicator used to measure momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.

In the case of Ellomay Capital Ltd, the RSI reading has hit 29.0 — by comparison, the universe of energy stocks covered by Energy Stock Channel currently has an average RSI of 42.5, the RSI of WTI Crude Oil is at 27.4, the RSI of Henry Hub Natural Gas is presently 59.1, and the 3-2-1 Crack Spread RSI is 21.2. A bullish investor could look at ELLO's 29.0 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.

Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), ELLO's low point in its 52 week range is $14.365 per share, with $30.34 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.42. Ellomay Capital Ltd shares are currently trading down about 1.8% on the day.

Ellomay Capital Ltd 1 Year Performance Chart

Click here to find out which 9 other oversold energy stocks you need to know about »

Further ELLO Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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