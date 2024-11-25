News & Insights

Ellomay Capital chairman Shlomo Nehama resigns, Ben Sheizaf succeeds

November 25, 2024 — 04:25 pm EST

Ellomay Capital (ELLO) announced that Shlomo Nehama, after serving as chairman of the board for 16 years, has decided to resign from the company’s board of directors. Nehama served on the board of directors and as the company’s chairman of the board since March 2008 and is a controlling shareholder of the company. In connection with Nehama’s resignation, the company’s board of directors unanimously appointed Ben Sheizaf as a member of the board of directors and as chairman of the board. Sheizaf will serve as a director until the company’s 2025 annual general meeting, at which he can be nominated for reappointment to the company’s board of directors. Sheizaf is the founder and CEO of B.P.O. Ltd., a consulting firm since 2019, and has held many senior positions in the Israeli finance and insurance sectors.

