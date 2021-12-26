Ellomay Capital 9-month Loss Widens

(RTTNews) - Ellomay Capital Ltd. (ELLO) reported that its net loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 widened to 6.4 million euros, from 5.7 million euros in the previous year.

Revenues for the period grew to 32.8 million euros from 6.8 million euros last year. The revenue increase was mainly attributable to the achievement of preliminary acceptance certificate of the photovoltaic plant held by Talasol Solar S.L. on January 27, 2021, upon which the Company commenced recognition of revenues. The increase is also attributable to the Groen Gas Gelderland B.V. biogas facility acquisition, in December 2020 and to improved operational efficiency at the Company's biogas plants in the Netherlands.

