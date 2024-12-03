Ellison exploring combining Paramount TV networks, Bloomberg reports

David Ellison, who will take over as CEO of Paramount (PARA) when it merges with his Skydance Media next year, is exploring combining all of Paramount’s TV networks, including CBS and MTV, into one unit, Lucas Shaw and Thomas Buckley of Bloomberg report, citing people familiar with his plans. Thoe businesses are mostly run by two of the company’s co-CEOs, Chris McCarthy and George Cheeks, and while Cheeks is expected to stay, McCarthy’s future is less certain, sources told Bloomberg. Paramount’s third co-CEO, Brian Robbins, who leads the Paramount Pictures film studio and the Nickelodeon kids channel, is expected to leave around the close of the deal, the people added.

