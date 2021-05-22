Ellis McCain Is The Independent Director of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) And They Just Sold 45% Of Their Shares

We wouldn't blame Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Ellis McCain, the Independent Director recently netted about US$836k selling shares at an average price of US$30.68. That's a big disposal, and it decreased their holding size by 45%, which is notable but not too bad.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Continental Resources

The Founder & Executive Chairman Harold Hamm made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$57m worth of shares at a price of US$17.01 each. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$30.58), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 8.20m shares worth US$136m. But they sold 57.47k shares for US$1.7m. In total, Continental Resources insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:CLR Insider Trading Volume May 22nd 2021

Does Continental Resources Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Continental Resources insiders own 84% of the company, currently worth about US$9.3b based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Continental Resources Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. On the other hand, the insider transactions over the last year are encouraging. And insider ownership remains quite considerable. So we're happy to look past recent trading. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Continental Resources. Be aware that Continental Resources is showing 5 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 2 of those are significant...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

