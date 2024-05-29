Elliptic Labs Registers Share Capital Increase

Elliptic Laboratories AS (DE:EIP) has released an update.

Elliptic Laboratories AS has announced the registration of a share capital increase following the exercise of options under its share option program, with a new total of 105,268,968 shares at a par value of NOK 0.01 each. The company specializes in AI Virtual Smart Sensors for various markets and is known for its unique software-based detection capabilities.

