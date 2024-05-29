News & Insights

Stocks

Elliptic Labs Registers Share Capital Increase

May 29, 2024 — 06:10 am EDT

Written by TipRanks European Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Elliptic Laboratories AS (DE:EIP) has released an update.

Elliptic Laboratories AS has announced the registration of a share capital increase following the exercise of options under its share option program, with a new total of 105,268,968 shares at a par value of NOK 0.01 each. The company specializes in AI Virtual Smart Sensors for various markets and is known for its unique software-based detection capabilities.

For further insights into DE:EIP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.