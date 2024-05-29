Elliptic Labs Innovates HONOR Smartphones

Elliptic Laboratories AS (DE:EIP) has released an update.

Elliptic Labs’ AI Virtual Proximity Sensor™ INNER BEAUTY® will be featured in HONOR’s new 200 and 200 Pro smartphones, utilizing Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 and Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipsets respectively. The company’s software-based sensor technology enhances user experience by preventing unintended touch actions during calls and aiding in battery conservation by replacing hardware sensors. With the technology already deployed in over 500 million devices globally, Elliptic Labs continues to innovate in the smartphone and wider consumer electronics markets.

