Elliptic Labs Grants Board Share Options

Elliptic Laboratories AS (DE:EIP) has released an update.

Elliptic Laboratories AS has awarded a total of 158,000 share options to its Board of Directors, with each option allowing the acquisition of one company share at a strike price of NOK 15.78, under terms set by the recent AGM. The options are part of a larger pool enabling employees, management, and directors to potentially acquire about 5.9% of the diluted share capital. The granted options have a 12-month vesting period and must be exercised within 24 months post-AGM.

