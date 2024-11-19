Elliptic Labs Expands AI Capabilities with Lenovo Partnership

Elliptic Laboratories AS (DE:EIP) has released an update.

Elliptic Labs has launched its AI software platform on Lenovo’s ThinkPad X1 Carbon Aura Edition laptop, featuring the AI Virtual Human Presence Sensor and the Smart Share feature for seamless photo transfers. This marks Elliptic Labs’ 32nd integration with Lenovo, showcasing its innovative software-only AI solutions that enhance device efficiency, privacy, and user experience. The launch reinforces Elliptic Labs’ leadership in the AI PC market, highlighting its ability to deliver value to manufacturers and end users.

