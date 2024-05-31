News & Insights

Elliptic Labs Enhances Vivo Smartphones with AI Sensors

May 31, 2024 — 01:38 am EDT

Elliptic Laboratories AS (DE:EIP) has released an update.

Elliptic Labs has begun shipping its AI Virtual Proximity Sensor INNER BEAUTY for vivo’s S19 and S19 Pro smartphones, aimed at the Chinese market. The innovative software-only sensor technology enhances user experience by preventing unintended touch actions and conserving battery life during calls and is part of the company’s broader AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform, which is already used in over 500 million devices globally.

