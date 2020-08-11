Cryptocurrencies

Elliptic Hires Former Revolut CFO as It Prepares for Asia Expansion

Contributor
Danny Nelson CoinDesk
Published
(Elliptic)

Blockchain analysis firm Elliptic has hired former Revolut CFO David MacLean as its new finance chief.

  • The London-based crypto tracer said in a Tuesday announcement that MacLean will lead Ellipticâs financial and personnel operations as it expands into Asian markets and scales globally.
  • MacLean most recently was CFO for British fintech Revolut. He previously worked with the U.K.âs Metro Bank, insurance firms Sompo Canopius and Catlin, and Barclays Bank, according to his Linkedin profile.
  • MacLean âwill have an important role in shaping Ellipticâs future as it innovates in crypto blockchain analytics and establishes an Asia presence,â Elliptic CEO Simone Maini said in a press statement.
  • MacLean was also named to Ellipticâs board.

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular