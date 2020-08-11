Elliptic Hires Former Revolut CFO as It Prepares for Asia Expansion
Blockchain analysis firm Elliptic has hired former Revolut CFO David MacLean as its new finance chief.
- The London-based crypto tracer said in a Tuesday announcement that MacLean will lead Ellipticâs financial and personnel operations as it expands into Asian markets and scales globally.
- MacLean most recently was CFO for British fintech Revolut. He previously worked with the U.K.âs Metro Bank, insurance firms Sompo Canopius and Catlin, and Barclays Bank, according to his Linkedin profile.
- MacLean âwill have an important role in shaping Ellipticâs future as it innovates in crypto blockchain analytics and establishes an Asia presence,â Elliptic CEO Simone Maini said in a press statement.
- MacLean was also named to Ellipticâs board.
