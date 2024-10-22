Ellipsiz Ltd Reshuffles Board to Strengthen Governance

Ellipsiz Ltd (SG:BIX) has released an update.

Ellipsiz Ltd has announced a significant restructuring of its Board of Directors and Board Committees, effective from October 23, 2024. This reshuffle includes the appointment of Mr. Koh Kim Huat and Mr. Lim Beng Lam as Independent Non-Executive Directors, and Ms. Denise Lum Wen-Thong as a Non-Independent Non-Executive Director, among other changes. Such moves aim to bolster the company’s governance as it navigates the dynamic financial landscape.

