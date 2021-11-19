US Markets

Elliott's Singer raises stake in Germany's Hella to more than 10%

Christoph Steitz Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/STEVE MARCUS

Paul Singer, who leads activist fund Elliott [ECAL.UL], has increased his stake in German automotive lighting group Hella, which is being taken over by French car parts maker Faurecia, to more than 10%, according to filings.

Singer's stake, consisting of voting rights attached to shares and instruments, now stands at 10.75%, the filings show.

Faurecia earlier this weeks said it is not planning at this stage to make a new offer for minority shareholders in Hella after Singer's involvement was first made public.

Faurecia, which won a takeover battle for Hella earlier this year, will own 79.5% Hella's shares after its takeover offer for outstanding shares ended on Nov. 11 - below the 90% threshold it would need to delist the company.

