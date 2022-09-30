Elliott would consider seat on Swedish Match board -source

GDANSK/LONDON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Elliott Management Corp, which has raised its stake in Swedish Match SWMA.ST, would consider taking a seat on the Stockholm-based snus maker's board, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Along with three other top investors and a chair, Elliott is part of a "nominating committee" that, under Swedish law, can evaluate who should be on Swedish Match's board, according to the Swedish Match website.

((Reporting by Marie Mannes in Gdansk and Richa Naidu in London; Editing by Matt Scuffham)

((((Marie.mannes@thomsonreuters.com)) ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.