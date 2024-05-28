Elliott With $2.5 Bln Stake In Texas Instruments Demands Free Cash Flow Of $9+ In 2026

(RTTNews) - Elliott Investment Management L.P. Tuesday revealed that it has sent a letter to the Board of Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) requesting to adopt a dynamic capacity-management strategy and introduce a free cash flow per share target of $9.00+ in 2026. The proposed level represents ~40% above current investor expectations.

Elliot Investments revealed that it has an investment of more than $2.5 billion in Texas Instruments. The letter, on behalf of Elliott Associates, L.P. and Elliott International, L.P., said the investors are concerned that TI appears to have deviated from its longstanding commitment to drive growth of free cash flow per share. "The shareholders have been left with limited visibility or guidance from TI about when free cash flow per share will return to its historical trend line Critically, TI appears to be building capacity far over expected demand, with targeted revenue capacity of $30 billion in 2026. This level represents 50% excess capacity above consensus revenue expectations."

