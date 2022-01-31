US Markets
CTXS

Elliott, Vista Equity to buy software firm Citrix in $16.5 bln deal

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LUCY NICHOLSON

Hedge fund Elliott Management and investment firm Vista Equity Partners have agreed to buy Citrix Systems in a deal valued at $16.5 billion, the cloud computing company said on Monday.

Adds details from release

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Hedge fund Elliott Management and investment firm Vista Equity Partners have agreed to buy Citrix Systems CTXS.O in a deal valued at $16.5 billion, the cloud computing company said on Monday.

Reuters reported on Sunday that Elliott and Vista were nearing a $13 billion deal for Citrix, citing a person familiar with the matter, as they seek to tap the pandemic-driven boom in cloud computing.

Under the terms of the deal, Citrix shareholders will receive $104 in cash per share, implying an equity value of nearly $13 billion, according to a Reuters calculation.

This represents a premium of 24.3% to Citrix's close on Dec. 20, when talks of a joint bid were first reported.

The buyers said they intend to combine Citrix and Vista's data analytics firm, TIBCO Software, after taking Citrix private.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((Chavi.Mehta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CTXS

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular