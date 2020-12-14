Elliott urges Public Storage to increase investment in stores

US Markets
Activist hedge fund Elliott Management on Monday urged self-storage company Public Storage to increase investment in stores, employees and on customer experience to accelerate its growth.

The fund in its letter also called for a new board committee to evaluate PSA's performance and growth.

Elliott said it had privately nominated six candidates to the board of Public Storage last week.

