Elliott urges Public Storage to increase investment in stores

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Activist hedge fund Elliott Management on Monday urged self-storage company Public Storage PSA.N to increase investment in stores, employees and on customer experience to accelerate its growth.

The fund in its letter also called for a new board committee to evaluate PSA's performance and growth.

Elliott said it had privately nominated six candidates to the board of Public Storage last week.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((SanjanaSitara.Shivdas@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1642; Twitter: @SanjanaShivdas;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.