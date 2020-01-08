Elliott urges Capgemini to raise offer for Altran

PARIS, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Elliott ECAL.UL said on Wednesday that the price of 14 euros per share offered by French software consultancy firm Capgemini CAPP.PA for smaller rival Altran ALTT.PA does not reflect Altran's value.

The activist fund also said in a statement that it continues to urge Capgemini to properly recognise the true value of the transformative combination between Capgemini and Altran.

Capgemini in December encouraged Altran investors to tender their shares by January 22.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; writing by Matthieu Protard; editing by Jason Neely)

