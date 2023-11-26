News & Insights

Elliott to seek more change at Crown Castle after share price slump -sources

November 26, 2023 — 09:54 pm EST

Written by Svea Herbst-Bayliss for Reuters ->

By Svea Herbst-Bayliss

Nov 26 (Reuters) - Elliott Investment Management, a large shareholder in Crown Castle International CCI.N, plans to speak with the wireless tower owner about ways to boost its share price, two people familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

It is the second time that the U.S. activist hedge fund has sought to pressure Crown Castle for change. Three years ago, it asked management to rethink its fiber infrastructure strategy and criticized the company's returns.

At the time, Elliott said it controlled an economic interest of $1 billion in the Houston, Texas-headquartered company. Elliott currently has a stake worth more than $2 billion, the people said.

They declined to be identified as the discussions were private.

A spokesperson for Elliott declined to comment. Crown Castle, which is a real estate investment trust, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Wall Street Journal first reported Elliott's fresh push for changes.

Crown Castle's share price has tumbled 25% for the year to date, hurt in part due to costs related to its fiber program. By comparison, American Tower AMT.N shares have fallen 6% while SBA Communications SBAC.O have slid 16% during the same period.

Crown Castle's shares have lost almost half of their value since hitting an all-time high of $209 in early January, 2022.

Three years ago, Crown Castle responded to Elliott's prodding by refreshing its board of directors and announcing a mandatory board-retirement policy.

The window for investors to nominate directors to the board, something activist shareholders often do, opens early next year.

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss in New York and Baranjot Kaur in Bengaluru; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

((svea.herbst@thomsonreuters.com; +617 233 2138; Reuters Messaging: svea.herbst.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

