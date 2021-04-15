Elliott takes multibillion pound stake in GSK, FT says

LONDON, April 15 (Reuters) - Activist hedge fund Elliott Management has taken a multi-billion pound stake in British pharmaceutical firm GlaxoSmithKline GSK.L, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

Shares in GSK rose more than 7% on the report. A GSK spokesman was not immediately available to comment.

(Reporting by Alistair Smout Editing by Keith Weir)

