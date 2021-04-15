GSK

Elliott takes multibillion pound stake in GSK, FT says

Activist hedge fund Elliott Management has taken a multi-billion pound stake in British pharmaceutical firm GlaxoSmithKline, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

Shares in GSK rose more than 7% on the report. A GSK spokesman was not immediately available to comment.

