Elliott seeks investigation into Deutsche Wohnen loan to Vonovia

DUESSELDORF, May 22 (Reuters) - Activist investor Elliott is calling for a special investigation into a loan that German property company Deutsche Wohnen DWNG.DE made to its top shareholder Vonovia VNAn.DE, documents filed ahead of a Deutsche Wohnen annual shareholder meeting (AGM) show.

In 2021, Vonovia completed the takeover of rival Deutsche Wohnen to create a property group with more than 500,000 apartments.

In January 2022, Deutsche Wohnen disclosed in a public filing that it would lend up to 2 billion euros to its new main shareholder.

Cornwall, an investment vehicle owned by Elliott, wants shareholders to vote to install an independent investigator to examine the loan at the shareholder meeting slated for June 15 to examine whether the loan was in the best interest of investors, the AGM documents show.

Deutsche Wohnen's supervisory board said that it did not see any need for an investigation.

