Elliott says its offer for Aryzta has lapsed

John Revill Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

Elliott Capital Advisors' offer to buy Aryzta has lapsed after the Swiss-Irish baked goods maker rejected its approach, the U.S. financial investor said on Tuesday.

Aryzta on Friday turned down an 800 million Swiss franc ($902 million) offer from Elliott, saying it preferred to go it alone.

($1 = 0.8873 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Michael Shields)

((John.Revill@thomsonreuters.com; +41 58306 7022; Reuters Messaging: john.revill.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

