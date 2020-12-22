Elliott says its offer for Aryzta has lapsed

ZURICH, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Elliott Capital Advisors' [RIC:RIC:ECAL.UL] offer to buy Aryzta ARYN.S has lapsed after the Swiss-Irish baked goods maker rejected its approach, the U.S. financial investor said on Tuesday.

Aryzta on Friday turned down an 800 million Swiss franc ($902 million) offer from Elliott, saying it preferred to go it alone.

($1 = 0.8873 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Michael Shields)

((John.Revill@thomsonreuters.com; +41 58306 7022; Reuters Messaging: john.revill.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.