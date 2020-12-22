Elliott says its offer for Aryzta has lapsed
ZURICH, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Elliott Capital Advisors' [RIC:RIC:ECAL.UL] offer to buy Aryzta ARYN.S has lapsed after the Swiss-Irish baked goods maker rejected its approach, the U.S. financial investor said on Tuesday.
Aryzta on Friday turned down an 800 million Swiss franc ($902 million) offer from Elliott, saying it preferred to go it alone.
($1 = 0.8873 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Michael Shields)
