News & Insights

Markets
NRG

Elliott Recommends Urgent Management Changes At NRG Energy

June 27, 2023 — 09:30 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Elliott Investment Management L.P., which manages funds that have an investment of approximately $1 billion representing a more than 13% economic interest in NRG Energy, Inc. (NRG), released a public letter calling for a process to select a new CEO and to make enhancements to the Board at NRG. Elliott believes there is a readily actionable path to create more than $5 billion of value at NRG; which will require management and Board changes.

Elliott urged the Board of NRG Energy to: immediately commence a search for a CEO from externally sourced candidates; work with Elliott to add highly qualified directors; and initiate a business review.

"NRG's CEO has lost the confidence of the core investor base, and the Board lacks the will to make the right decision for the company," Elliott stated.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NRG

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.