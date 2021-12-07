Elliott ramps ups pressure on UK's SSE over lack of renewables listing

LONDON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Activist investor Elliott Management has written to British generator SSE SSE.L questioning its decision not to spin off its renewables arm and calling for new independent directors with renewables experience, a letter sent to the company on Tuesday showed.

SSE last month said it would increase its spending in renewable investments and sell assets from its networks division, resisting previous calls by Elliott to divide the company.

