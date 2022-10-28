Elliott raises Swedish Match stake to over 10% as Philip Morris deadline looms

Adds background

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Activist investor Elliott Management Corp has raised its stake in Swedish Match SWMA.ST to over 10%, it said in a filing on Friday, increasing its clout over Philip Morris International's (PMI) PM.N $16 billion buyout bid for the Swedish company.

The move comes a week before the Nov. 4 deadline when shareholders must decide whether to approve the $16 billion bid for one of the world's biggest makers of oral nicotine products.

Under Swedish law, PMI needs 90% of shareholders to agree to the deal for it to go ahead.

After increasing its stake to 10.5% on Friday from 7.25% previously, Elliott could scupper the deal if it rejects the offer.

Bloomberg reported in July that the activist investor was believed to be planning to oppose the deal. That was before PMI sweetened the terms last week. It has not commented since.

Swedish Match, PMI and Elliott did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Friday.

