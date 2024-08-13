News & Insights

Markets
LUV

Elliott Plans To Nominate Ten Candidates To Southwest Airlines Board

August 13, 2024 — 11:13 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Elliott Investment Management L.P., which manages funds that together have an approximately 11% economic interest in Southwest Airlines Inc. (LUV), said that it plans to nominate ten candidates to the airline's Board.

Elliott noted that it has previously called for three steps to put Southwest on the path to restoring its industry-leading position: reconstituting the Board; installing new leadership; and conducting a comprehensive business review. Today's announcement represents a key step toward implementing the urgent changes needed at Southwest.

The final group of Board candidates includes four former airline Chief Executive officers and Deputy Chief Executive officers and six Candidates with complementary expertise in technology, hospitality, consumer-focused businesses, labor relations and regulatory oversight, including experience leading organizational change in the areas, Elliott said.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LUV

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.