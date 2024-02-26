News & Insights

Commodities

Elliott Management's Hyperion to Seek Billion-dollar Mining Assets as Metals Demand Grows

February 26, 2024 — 04:55 pm EST

Written by Melissa Pistilli for Investing News Network ->

Bargain-hunting billionaire investment firms are chasing undervalued mining stocks.

Those who follow the commodities markets are well aware that prices for many of the world’s important metals are facing continued downward pressure from weak global macroeconomics and heightened geopolitical volatility. As a result, mining companies have seen their valuations sink as institutional investors turn toward less risky ventures.

However, with commodities demand forecast to surge as the green transition takes hold, there's plenty of optimism that tides are set to change, and big-name contrarians are beginning to position ahead of time.

Elliott sets sights on mining investments

Elliott Investment Management (US$65 billion assets under management) is set to launch Hyperion, a new investment company, with a US$1 billion war chest and a mandate to acquire global mining assets on the cheap.

With former Newcrest Mining CEO Sandeep Biswas at the helm, Hyperion is on the hunt for underfinanced mines, whether via simple buyouts or equity positions, the Financial Times reported on February 22.

Base metals, precious metals and commodities strategic for electric vehicle batteries and renewable energy infrastructure are reportedly on its shopping list — think lithium, nickel, cobalt and copper.

Lithium in particular has faced headwinds recently, but a recent study by S&P Global shows that by 2035 demand for lithium, nickel and cobalt will be 23 times higher than in 2021, while demand for copper will double.

​Value investing trending in mining sector

Elliot Management is not the only monied private equity group to see the opportunity presented by the mining sector at the moment. Appian Capital and billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller are just a couple of the other names in a broader trend taking shape in the lead-up to an expected upswing in global demand for mined metals.

Appian Capital has said it plans to invest as much as US$2 billion in Latin America’s mining industry.

“We believe there are many ways that investors can invest in critical minerals such as metals and mining that offer the best exposure and inflation protection,” the London-based private equity firms’s CEO Michael W. Scherb told BNAmericas in late 2023. “Mining is the first piece of the entire critical minerals supply chain and is protected from price increases because miners can pass those price increases down the supply chain.”

Investors have also likely seen fresh headlines about Stanley Druckenmiller ditching a portion of his tech stocks for gold stocks. In the fourth quarter of 2023, he reportedly shed holdings in Google’s Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) in favor of Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX,NYSE:GOLD) and Newmont (TSX:NGT,NYSE:NEM), the world’s two largest gold producers. He also increased his exposure to Teck Resources (TSX:TECK.A,TSX:TECK.B,NYSE:TECK).

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Melissa Pistilli, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Investing News Network
The Investing News Network is where knowledge meets opportunity. We publish InvestingNews.com as a destination website for the investment community. We have team members across the globe, covering all areas of the market, including resource, tech and life science. Our team of seasoned professionals bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the table, ensuring that you have access to the best insights and advice for your financial journey. Since our founding in 2007, our team of journalists, and industry experts have been dedicated to delivering timely, accurate, and unbiased news and analysis for investors. We pride ourselves on our commitment to journalistic integrity and strive to go beyond the headlines in order to provide you with insights that will allow you to cut through the noise and capitalize on the signals. We believe that knowledge is the key to achieving your financial goals. Our content is developed for investors of all levels. Those beginning their journeys will find helpful content related to understanding the fundamentals of the markets as well as how-to guides to help them make their first investments. Seasoned investors will benefit from our access to insights and predictions from the best analysts in the industry.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.