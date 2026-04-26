Markets

Elliott Management Urges Daikin Industries To Boost Margins And Double EPS; Stock Up

April 26, 2026 — 09:22 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Elliott Investment Management L.P. and Elliott Advisors (UK) Limited, which together advise funds owning approximately 3% of Daikin Industries, Ltd. (DKILF.PK,6367.T), have released an investor presentation titled "Elliott's Perspectives on Daikin."

In the presentation, Elliott highlighted the substantial opportunity for Daikin to enhance profitability, strengthen capital efficiency, and achieve a higher valuation. The firm urged Daikin to take bold measures to close its margin gap with peers, initiate a significant share repurchase program, and conduct a strategic review of non-core businesses.

Elliott outlined a credible pathway for Daikin to reach a 14% operating profit margin. Combined with targeted share repurchases, this strategy could potentially more than double the company's earnings per share.

The firm emphasized its commitment to working constructively with Daikin to deliver an ambitious and credible medium-term management plan. Elliott believes such a plan would help Daikin close both performance and valuation gaps relative to its industry peers.

DKILF closed at $136.27 on April 24 at 4:00 PM EDT. The stock rose $7.25, representing a 5.62% increase.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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